 FTC to hit Facebook with $5B fine - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FTC to hit Facebook with $5B fine

13 JUL 2019

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approved a $5 billion fine against Facebook for its recent privacy missteps, though the settlement has yet to get a green light from the Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Other specifics of the FTC enforcement package were not immediately available, but it is also expected to include restrictions on Facebook’s privacy-related practices, WSJ added.

The settlement would conclude a 2018 probe taken up by the FTC following Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica data breach. Specifically, regulators sought to determine whether Facebook violated the terms of an agreement it made with the authority in 2011, where it pledged to not collect and share personal data without users’ consent.

In April, Facebook said it set aside $3 billion to help cover an expected fine of between $3 billion and $5 billion.

WSJ previously reported such a fine would be the FTC’s largest-ever against a major tech company, the current record holder being a $22.5 million fine levied against Google in 2012.

However, the figure represents a fraction of Facebook’s revenue and net income, which totalled $55.8 billion and $22.1 billion in 2018, respectively.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US authority demands Facebook puts Libra on ice

US authorities to probe major online players

Facebook prepares app experiments

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association