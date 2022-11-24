Foxconn apologises after worker protests

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) blamed a technical error in its payments systems and issued an apology to workers, following major labour unrest sparked by concerns related to pay and Covid-19 (coronavirus) conditions at an iPhone factory in China.

Various media reported the world’s biggest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou city had been hit by protests from hundreds of workers this week, with surveillance cameras smashed and fights with security personnel.

The protests are reportedly related to claims of overdue pay, delayed bonuses and some workers complaining they had been forced to live in dormitories with colleagues who had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Foxconn moved to clarify the issue, insisting it understood the concerns of new recruits at the plant about “possible changes in the subsidy policy”.

“Our team has been looking into the matter and discovered a technical error occurred during the onboarding process.”

Foxconn added it guaranteed the actual pay is the same as agreed and was at the rate stated in official recruitment posters.

BBC News reported a rise in Covid-19 cases last month prompted many workers to break out of their dormitories and return home. Foxconn then recruited replacements with the promise of generous bonuses, however there are claims the company was not paying out the subsidy promised.

Foxconn added it was actively engaging with employees affected by wrong information, and would pay salaries and bonuses in accordance with company policy.

Covid policy

In a separate statement, the company also dismissed “online speculation” of employees with Covid-19 living in dormitories on the campus as “patently untrue”.

“Before new hires move in, the dormitory environment undergoes standard procedures for disinfection, and it is only after the premise passes government check, that new employees are allowed to move in.”

Around 200,000 workers are employed at the Zhengzhou plant, where it manufacturers Apple products.