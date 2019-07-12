 Formula 1 flags need for 5G speed - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Formula 1 flags need for 5G speed

12 JUL 2019

INTERVIEW: The head of Formula 1’s digital unit identified 5G as a key technology in unlocking new experiences designed to bring fans closer to the action in the world’s premier motorsport.

“We’re always pushing the boundaries of what we can do and how we can engage fans at the track,” Pete Samara, director of Innovation and Digital Technology (pictured), explained. The group believes 5G will make a “big difference to connecting fans at the track, giving them a better experience”, with the promise of “high speed, high bandwidth” alone delivering a boost in connectivity.

Formula 1 already offers an app presenting data relating to specific drivers or the overall action, while an OTT platform launched in 2018 offers video content highlights.

The group also runs an e-sports series, enabling the public to “really feel like you’re the player, the driver” through a simulator. And it has a dedicated Chinese championship ready to roll this month, one of several features in the pipeline for fan experience.

But the executive noted delivering a digital fan experience is about more than just following technology trends. “I think the trick is to make sure you’re not chasing technology, it’s to make sure technology [is] helping you with a real business gain.”

Click here for more of Samara’s thoughts on the digital fan experience, along with details of Formula 1’s future plans.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

F1 gets in on digital transformation act

Alonso touts F1 as technology lab
MWC18 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association