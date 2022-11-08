 Former Vodafone chief Colao joins Verizon - Mobile World Live
Home

Former Vodafone chief Colao joins Verizon

08 NOV 2022

Experienced industry executive Vittorio Colao (pictured) was pulled back into the mobile sector following a stint as an Italian government minister, with US operator Verizon naming the former Vodafone Group CEO as its latest board member.

In a statement yesterday (7 November) Verizon explained Colao had been elected on 4 November, marking his return to the telecoms world after his spell as Italy’s Minister for Innovation, Digital Transition and Space ended last month.

It is not the first time Colao has been involved with Verizon, having held a position on its main board from early 2019 to February 2021 along with a previous role with its mobile unit as part of a five-year JV partnership between the operator and Vodafone.

Verizon stated this prior experience would serve Colao well, giving him “unique insight” into its mobile business.

Colao’s role this time is on Verizon’s Corporate Governance and Policy Committee, along with its finance team. His appointment takes the operator’s board membership to 12: it noted 11 of these are independent.

Verizon chair and CEO Hans Vestberg credited Colao as being an “outstanding leader” with a “wealth of telecommunications experience”, pointing to his transformation of Vodafone “into one of the world’s largest communications companies”.

During his time with Italy’s government, Colao oversaw the award of the first funding in a “unique” €2 billion programme to boost 5G and fibre connectivity in underserved areas.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

