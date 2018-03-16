English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Former Qualcomm head seeks investors for buyout

16 MAR 2018

Former Qualcomm chairman and CEO Paul Jacobs (pictured) is reportedly seeking funding from investors including SoftBank to buy out the US-based chipmaker, after a $142 billion hostile bid by Broadcom was blocked by US President Donald Trump.

Jacobs, Qualcomm’s CEO from July 2005 to March 2014, informed members of the board of his plan, which would be one of the biggest buyouts ever, Financial Times (FT) reported. Japan-based SoftBank, which controls the $100 billion Vision Fund technology investment pot, is one of the potential partners he approached.

Broadcom this week officially terminated its attempt to acquire Qualcomm after Trump issued an unprecedented US presidential order blocking the deal due to national security concerns. The Singapore-headquartered company also withdrew six nominees it put forward for election to Qualcomm’s board.

Sources told FT Jacobs’ personal ties with SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son could facilitate a deal. However, there are complications: not only is Qualcomm is an investor in the Vision Fund, but it is also one of the main customers of SoftBank-owned chip technology company Arm.

In addition, funding from the Japan-based company could draw attention from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which investigated whether Broadcom’s proposed takeover of Qualcomm posed a threat to national security. It raised concerns any weakening of Qualcomm’s position in 5G development caused by a hostile takeover could “leave an opening for China to expand its influence on the 5G standard-setting process”.

Jacobs, son of Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs, was only just replaced as chairman by Jeffrey Henderson: the company explained the appointment of an independent chairman is in its best interests at what is an “important juncture” in its history. Jacobs, who was central to fighting off the Broadcom offer, remains a director.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Broadcom abandons Qualcomm pursuit

Trump scuttles Broadcom bid for Qualcomm

Interview: Qualcomm

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association