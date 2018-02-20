Former Nokia CTO Hossein Moiin turns up at Coriant

Former Nokia CTO Hossein Moiin emerged this week in his first new role since leaving the company, lending 5G guidance to networking solutions company Coriant as its new strategic executive advisor.

In a release, Coriant said Moiin will advise the company on next-generation technologies and architectures, market growth strategies and end-to-end 5G solutions. Coriant CEO Shaygan Kheradpir added in a statement Moiin’s “thought leadership and technical expertise will be invaluable assets” for the company as it moves forward.

The role is a first for Moiin since he departed Nokia. Moiin joined the company in 2010 as CTO, but was displaced when Nokia appointed Bell Labs president Marcus Weldon to that role following its merger with Alcatel-Lucent. As of September 2017, Moiin remained a technology advisor for the company. Prior to his role at Nokia, Moiin also held leadership positions at BT, T-Mobile International and Sun Microsystems.

Moiin revealed in a statement he accepted the position with Coriant because the company’s “vision and plans match closely with my deep interest in application of technology for improving lives and societies in the 5G era.”