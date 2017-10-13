English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FirstNet prompts interest in off-grid tower power

13 OCT 2017

Mobile infrastructure vendors are increasingly turning to off-grid power options as projects inlcuding FirstNet and natural disasters make it clear traditional supplies can no longer meet all the needs of US communication providers.

Mark Dettmer, president of wind power supplier Mission Critical Energy, told Mobile World Live (MWL) large communication providers have historically turned to his company for help with temporary disaster recovery. But now, battered by storms and with the construction of FirstNet on the horizon, Dettmer said these companies are starting to look for long-term solutions which don’t rely on a shaky power grid.

“The big communication players have always felt they knew the most about how to operate a communications world, but they’ve always done it in the luxury of the [power] grid,” Dettmer said: “Now they’re learning from the oil, gas and mining industries what works in an off-grid situation and all of that is being brought about because of FirstNet.”

Pushing outside the grid
Set to be built in the coming years by US operator AT&T, FirstNet will be a nationwide US mobile network dedicated for use by emergency responders. As a mission critical network, FirstNet will need to stretch to the most remote areas of the country and be capable of standing through the most dire of circumstances. As a result, Dettmer said FirstNet equipment vendors (not AT&T itself, but companies like Redline Communications which supply infrastructure equipment) are turning to his company for the wind-based solutions they provide.

Dettmer’s company supplies turbines which convert wind energy into battery power to run cell sites. These turbines can either function alone or alongside a backup system comprising diesel or solar power. Dettmer noted the turbine systems can withstand up to category-1 hurricane winds and, in more severe situations, can be cranked down, stored and redeployed after the storm passes.

Category-1 is the highest rating in the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with wind speeds ranging from 75mph to 95mph, according to US National Hurricane Centre information.

Dettmer said wind speeds are sufficient across most of the US – with the exception of the south-east – to make these turbines a viable power option. Wind power is particularly useful in areas including Utah and Wyoming, where solar power isn’t as reliable in the winter months, he added: a fact not overlooked by FirstNet’s equipment suppliers.

“It’s hard to get American companies to change the way they’ve always done things. But with FirstNet, you’re talking about powering places where it’s extremely hard to get to,” Dettmer said: “Once all the states agree to what they’re doing with FirstNet, I think there are a lot of suppliers to FirstNet infrastructure groups that will be calling us up.”

FirstNet moving forward
Earlier this week, Indiana became the 27th state or territory to opt-in to FirstNet’s build plans.

An AT&T company representative told MWL the build process is already underway in states which have opted in. The representative said AT&T is planning an “aggressive” rollout of Band 14 throughout the country, but noted initial steps in FirstNet’s construction will “likely vary from state-to-state and territory-to-territory based on the network needs of that state or territory”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Apple achieves nearly 50% share at Verizon

AT&T mulls public share offering of LatAm TV assets

AT&T warns on video competition and natural disasters

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association