Filipinos to pay most in Asia for iPhone SE - Mobile World Live

Apple’s new iPhone SE will sell at a significant premium in the Philippines, making it the most expensive market for the mid-tier handset across Asia Pacific, while Japan is the cheapest.

Mobile World Live analysis of 11 Asia markets shows buyers in the Philippines will pay 25 per cent more, an additional $105, for the 64GB version than in Japan, where it sells for $416 (see chart below, click to enlarge). The 128GB and 256GB models will sell at even higher premiums in the Philippines – 29.6 per cent and 27.5 per cent respectively.



The two markets also held the top and bottom rankings with the iPhone 11 five months ago.

Excluding the two countries from the calculation, the largest price gap for all three versions across the region is only about 10 per cent, or between $44 to $59.

Taiwan ranks as the second most expensive iPhone SE market, followed closely by New Zealand, while Hong Kong is the second cheapest.

Apple hasn’t launched the model in India, which was also a pricey iPhone 11 market. Its website advises visitors to check back later for availability.

The upgraded SE will be available in the US and 40 other countries from 24 April.

Canalys classifies the mid-tier segment at models priced between $200 and $500.