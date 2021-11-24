 FCC urges court to dismiss China Telecom appeal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC urges court to dismiss China Telecom appeal

24 NOV 2021

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) pushed a US appeals court to reject China Telecom’s attempts to continue its operations in the country, after the regulator last month revoked the operator’s licence to offer telecoms services through its local subsidiary.

In a filing, the FCC and US Department of Justice’s legal representatives told the court China Telecom “has no likelihood of succeeding on its claims”.

The FCC argued China Telecom had not addressed evidence against claims it was a national security threat and had centred its appeal on “the Commission’s procedures”.

China Telecom filed an appeal earlier this month against the FCC over its decision to annul its rights to offer domestic and international telecoms services, stating it needed an answer from the court by 4 December so it could inform its customers.

Under the FCC’s order, it is expected to discontinue US services by early January 2022.

China Telecom Americas has had authorisation to operate in the US for almost 20 years, while it also provides services to Chinese government facilities in the country.

The FCC reiterated it had found the company “is subject to exploitation, influence and control by the Chinese government”, raising significant risks for the company and the government to disrupt and misroute US communications and allow them to engage “in espionage and other harmful activities”.

The US also began efforts to revoke China Unicom’s rights to operate in the country in March 2021.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

China Telecom 5G gains surge

FCC chair updates politicians on mapping plan

China Telecom US unit hits back at FCC block

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association