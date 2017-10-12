English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC faces first overhaul in 25 years

12 OCT 2017

The US Federal Communciations Commission (FCC) faces its first major overhaul in a quarter of a century, as proposals to update its working practices make their way through government.

A bill proposing to amend fees charged by the FCC and update rules covering its processes was advanced by a House of Representatives’ communications and technology subcommittee, taking it a step closer to a full hearing by the House.

The proposed changes aim to improve transparency and efficiency at the commission, and better position it to regulate a communications market which is vastly different from the last update 25 years ago.

In a statement, FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly praised the subcommittee’s approval of the draft, noting it will codify “key process reforms Chairman Pai and I have championed” that will “ensure certainty and transparency to the agency for the future”.

The draft also includes provisions to boost rural call quality, improve broadband coverage data collection, provide more information to operators about cyber threats, improve 911 (emergency call) location accuracy and establish the independence of the agency’s Inspector General.

Additionally, the draft bill calls for the FCC to conduct a study on network resiliency and submit it to Congress within three years of passage.

The bill must now clear the House Energy and Commerce Committee before being considered by the House as a whole. The Senate and President would also need to approve the measure before it becomes law.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

DoJ officials tipped to oppose Sprint, T-Mobile merger

T-Mobile asserts 5G, satellites can coexist above 24GHz

Former FEMA chief slams Apple FM decision

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association