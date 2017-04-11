FCC chair moves to uphold call ban in the air

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai (pictured) wants the US regulator to end an “ill-conceived” plan to lift a ban on passengers making mobile phone calls on airplanes.

Pai, who already made a big splash since his appointment in January by taking aim at the country’s net neutrality rules, released a statement revealing his proposal to terminate a proceeding issued by the FCC in 2013 to relax rules governing mobile communications on planes.

He said he did not believe moving forward with this plan “is in the public interest”.

“I stand with airline pilots, flight attendants, and America’s flying public against the FCC’s ill conceived 2013 plan to allow people to make cellphone calls on planes.”

Pai added taking the plan “off the table permanently will be a victory for Americans across the country, who, like me, value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet”.

The 2013 proposal, led by Pai’s predecessor Tom Wheeler, sought to relax rules from the 1990s banning voice calls on planes, with the regulator at the time suggesting the rules were technologically unfounded. It proposed deploying special equipment on plans to allow for in-flight calls.

While the issue was opened up for public comment, a report by USA Today noted the plan was slammed by travellers, with many stating they enjoyed a silent flight.

The plan, in truth, was already languishing.

According to Reuters, Pai needs the backing of two other commissioners to terminate the proposal entirely.