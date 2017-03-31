English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Ex Ericsson chief Vestberg joins Verizon

31 MAR 2017

Former Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg has been named EVP of Verizon’s Network and Technology team, as the largest US operator unveiled a new operating structure.

Vestberg, who left troubled vendor Ericsson last July following board pressure, will join Verizon on 3 April, and will be charged with leading “an organisation responsible for further developing the architecture of Verizon’s fibre-centric networks”, according to a statement.

Vestberg will report to Verizon chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam, and will initially be based in Sweden, before joining the US-based team later in the year.

Network and Technology is one of three areas Verizon said it will focus on as part of a new operating structure.

In addition, the company named Marni Walden, current president of product innovation and new business, to head up a new media and telematics division, while John Stratton, president of operations, will now lead customer and product operations.

Media and Telematics will be focussed on scaling and growing Verizon’s portfolio of new businesses, which includes being tasked with combining AOL with the assets of Yahoo.

Meanwhile, customer and product operations will focus on “operating and growing” Verizon’s established businesses, including Verizon Wireless and Verizon Enterprise.

McAdam said in a statement the new structure was designed “to accelerate our progress to delivering the promise of the digital world to customers”.

Surprise move
It is however Vestberg’s appointment at Verizon that will raise the most eyebrows across the industry.

It comes on the same week that his successor at Ericsson, Borje Ekholm, outlined a restructure and his own vision to revive the struggling vendor.

Vestberg left Ericsson in something of a crisis, following poor results and looming cost cutting measures, including redundancies.

He held the position for six years, and served at the Swedish vendor for 28 years.

Expanding on his new role at Verizon, the company said Vestberg’s team will also focus on delivering seamless network experiences for customers, whether that is on Wi-Fi, 4G, 5G or future technologies.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Verizon beats AT&T to first US-wide LTE-M launch

Verizon readies new video service; updates go90

Ericsson lifts lid on restructure; cautions on Q1
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association