Ex Ericsson chief Vestberg joins Verizon

Former Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg has been named EVP of Verizon’s Network and Technology team, as the largest US operator unveiled a new operating structure.

Vestberg, who left troubled vendor Ericsson last July following board pressure, will join Verizon on 3 April, and will be charged with leading “an organisation responsible for further developing the architecture of Verizon’s fibre-centric networks”, according to a statement.

Vestberg will report to Verizon chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam, and will initially be based in Sweden, before joining the US-based team later in the year.

Network and Technology is one of three areas Verizon said it will focus on as part of a new operating structure.

In addition, the company named Marni Walden, current president of product innovation and new business, to head up a new media and telematics division, while John Stratton, president of operations, will now lead customer and product operations.

Media and Telematics will be focussed on scaling and growing Verizon’s portfolio of new businesses, which includes being tasked with combining AOL with the assets of Yahoo.

Meanwhile, customer and product operations will focus on “operating and growing” Verizon’s established businesses, including Verizon Wireless and Verizon Enterprise.

McAdam said in a statement the new structure was designed “to accelerate our progress to delivering the promise of the digital world to customers”.

Surprise move

It is however Vestberg’s appointment at Verizon that will raise the most eyebrows across the industry.

It comes on the same week that his successor at Ericsson, Borje Ekholm, outlined a restructure and his own vision to revive the struggling vendor.

Vestberg left Ericsson in something of a crisis, following poor results and looming cost cutting measures, including redundancies.

He held the position for six years, and served at the Swedish vendor for 28 years.

Expanding on his new role at Verizon, the company said Vestberg’s team will also focus on delivering seamless network experiences for customers, whether that is on Wi-Fi, 4G, 5G or future technologies.