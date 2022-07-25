 Eutelsat in talks over OneWeb tie up - Mobile World Live
Home

Eutelsat in talks over OneWeb tie up

25 JUL 2022

Satellite operator Eutelsat confirmed market rumours it was in discussions to combine its operations with fellow space connectivity company OneWeb, a move it claimed would create a global leader in the segment.

Eutelsat owns a 23 per cent stake in OneWeb and stated it had held talks with its fellow stakeholders over combining operations in a 50:50 joint venture.

In its statement, Eutelsat noted if the merger happened the resulting company would be the first multi-orbit satellite operator offering services spanning low Earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary (GEO) birds.

Eutelsat added the combination would make it “uniquely positioned” to address the booming satellite connectivity market, which it estimates could be worth $16 billion by 2030.

Any deal would require agreement from investors and clearance from various regulatory authorities. Eutelsat cautioned the discussions currently being undertaken may not lead to a final agreement.

The news follows media speculation over the weekend suggesting a tie-up between Eutelsat and OneWeb was imminent.

Once struggling OneWeb aims to provide global connectivity from a constellation of around 650 LEO satellites, with its service expected to be fully deployed during 2023.

Eutelsat uses GEO satellites to provide connectivity for the broadcast industry, alongside a system focused on IoT and another for mobile network backhaul.

