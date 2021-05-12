 European heavyweights lay out open RAN demands - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

European heavyweights lay out open RAN demands

12 MAY 2021

A group comprising some of Europe’s largest operators published a list of priority technical requirements for open RAN systems, with a view to large scale deployments of technology based on the architecture from 2022.

The Open RAN Technical Priorities document represents the joint requirements of Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and Vodafone Group, which signed a memorandum of understanding to work together earlier this year.

Its guidance covers various aspects for the new equipment and is designed to show vendors where to focus to enable European deployments based on operator timelines.

The group added there was an aim to prioritise “commercial product availability in the short term, as well as solution development in the medium term.” Macro deployments are their primary target.

Among objectives identified, the operators noted: “Open fronthaul is considered as the key interface to implement a disaggregated, multi-vendor RAN, including massive MIMO, as a baseline for first macro deployments”.

“To become a competitive alternative to traditional RAN, the operators require solutions that will not compromise on network quality, security, high energy efficiency, as support for 4G and 5G based on both standalone and non-standalone, efficient RAN sharing and legacy band support”.

“Other capabilities related to an intelligent and programmable RAN are expected to emerge later, offering the potential for specialist start-ups to emerge and play an active role. All are essential in the long run to build a competitive open RAN ecosystem.”

The document covers a range of technical requirements including for specific interfaces, spectrum frequencies, automation expectations, security and energy efficiency of systems.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

DT offers bright outlook despite pandemic

Telefónica impulsará la 5G privada mediante un acuerdo con Microsoft

Telefonica targets private 5G boost with Microsoft deal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association