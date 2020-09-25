 European Commission fights-on in €13B Apple tax case - Mobile World Live
Home

European Commission fights-on in €13B Apple tax case

25 SEP 2020

The European Commission (EC) announced it would take a long-running tax claim against Apple to the European Union’s top court, after losing a previous hearing on the issue earlier this year.

In a statement, EC EVP and Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager (pictured) said the appeal against the European General Court’s decision would be filed with the European Court of Justice.

Its claim is being made on grounds of perceived “errors of law” in the previous judgement in July, which cleared Apple of a bill of €13 billion the EC claimed it owed in back taxes.

The row dates back to a EC decision against Apple in 2016, which alleged the iPhone manufacturer benefited from illegal state aid and tax breaks in the Republic of Ireland.

Announcing the upcoming appeal, Vestager said: “Making sure that all companies, big and small, pay their fair share of tax remains a top priority for the Commission.”

“We have to continue to use all tools at our disposal to ensure companies pay their fair share of tax. Otherwise, the public purse and citizens are deprived of funds for much needed investments, the need for which is even more acute now to support Europe’s economic recovery. We need to continue our efforts to put in place the right legislation to address loopholes and ensure transparency.”

Apple has rejected claims of wrongdoing throughout the process and denies liability for the sum.

Author

Chris Donkin

