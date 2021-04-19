EU tipped to court India in 5G security standards effort - Mobile World Live

European Commission (EC) EVP Margrethe Vestager (pictured) reportedly unveiled intentions to collaborate with India on creating global standards for security and transparency in 5G rollouts.

Vestager told Bloomberg the European Union (EU) planned to put the 5G deployment topic on the agenda at a summit between the bloc and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 May, as part of broader discourse on security and trade issues.

The Commissioner reportedly highlighted the EU’s desire to collaborate with democratic partners on establishing open standards for 5G rollouts and protect networks in the light of “a systematic rivalry”, supposedly hinting at heightened concerns around Chinese vendors.

Standards would be built around technical specifications including 5G network spectrum bands and interface technologies in an effort to open opportunities for local and small companies to participate, Vestager told the news agency.

She said standardisation would play a key role for speedy digitalisation.

Alongside the US and India, a number of EU nations moved to impose restrictions on the use of equipment made by companies including Huawei and ZTE when building 5G networks over worries of ties with China’s government.

The EU reportedly needs to pour $355 billion into deploying next-generation networks, and India is thought to require $70 billion.