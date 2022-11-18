 EU bodies move on home-grown satellite plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EU bodies move on home-grown satellite plan

18 NOV 2022

An ambition to create the European Union’s own satellite communications system was advanced by representatives from the European Parliament and Council, which gave the provisional nod to the big-money project.

The two bodies struck a provisional agreement on regulation, setting-out the European Commission’s plan to launch its own satellite communications system. It is being designed to supply secure government services and residential broadband through the private sector.

Its constellation will cover Europe and areas defined as of “strategic interest”, including Africa and the Arctic.

The plan still needs to be fully approved by member states at the European Council and formally go through the full European Parliament procedure.

In a blog on the project, European Commissioner Therry Bretton described the move as “historic”, adding the so-called Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnection and Security by Satellites (IRIS2) would heighten “Europe’s role as a true space power”.

The European Union plans to spend €2.4 billion of its own funds on the project with contributions from the European Space Agency and the private investors expected to be added to the pot.

Once built, its fleet will supply secure communications infrastructure for member states and other government bodies, alongside delivering what the European Council described as “broadband access for all”, supplied by third party companies using the infrastructure.

The EU’s system likely will compete with a slew of commercial satellite systems targeting the communications industry.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

FCC chair seeks 21st century satellite rules

EU closes-in on digital content crackdown

EU progresses common smartphone charger push

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association