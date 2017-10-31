English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Etisalat sees IoT as new $11B engine of growth

31 OCT 2017

INTERVIEW: Etisalat’s chief business officer predicted IoT will deliver vast improvements in productivity and GDP in the MENA region, but cautioned operators must be well prepared in order to reap the benefits.

Describing IoT as “the new engine of growth,” Salvador Anglada (pictured) said the role of operators in the space depends on their readiness. He explained Etisalat is prepared to not just provide connectivity, but is also working on a range of IoT services and “trying to manage all of them end-to-end”.

Anglada highlighted Etisalat Digital, a unit the company launched in 2016, as an example of the benefits operators stand to reap by preparing for IoT. He noted the division is already generating 5 per cent of Etisalat UAE’s revenue and said the company aims to grow the contribution to 10 per cent “very soon”.

The unit provides digital solutions in areas including IoT, cloud and payments.

As Mobile World Live previously reported, Anglada believes the addressable market for IoT will be around $11 billion. At the recent GSMA Mobile 360 MENA event he told delegates IoT holds the potential to unlock up to 11 per cent in incremental GDP in the next decade, with every $1 spent on IoT producing $14.50 of additional GDP.

Click here to watch the full video interview.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Interview: Etisalat Chief Business Officer

Operators urged to jump into $26B smart energy sector

Apple, GE partner to bring industrial IoT apps to iOS

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association