English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson zeroes in on industrial 5G opportunities

27 SEP 2018

INTERVIEW: Niklas Heuveldop, Ericsson SVP and head of Market Area North America (pictured), tipped industrial interest in 5G to yield the most new business for the vendor and its clients.

The executive told Mobile World Live the industrial segment is “ripe” for transformation, adding Ericsson is already in discussions with two dozen industrial players.

“We talked to the GEs and the Honeywells of the world. They are all intrigued by how 5G can help them transform their business and it comes typically in one of three categories or all three of them: reducing operating costs and increasing efficiencies; transforming their end user or customer experience, so taking market share; or creating new revenues.”

“I think there is a significant consumer proposition in there, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, et cetera. But the industrials are, I think, the prime beneficiaries of 5G.”

Heuveldop also discussed Ericsson’s heightened focus on the North America market, following announcements it plans to produce 5G radios and open a new R&D facility in the US later this year. He said the company made the move to be closer to key customers, but added it was also attracted by “the amazing availability of venture capital and developer ecosystem”.

“Our bet is when our customers start growing 5G to scale that the developer ecosystem is going to be activated in a very significant way.”

Heuveldop also touched on the competitive landscape in the US vendor market and discussed Canada’s 5G progress.

To view the full interview, click here.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Telstra, Ericsson extend NB-IoT range

Samsung NA chief explains secret of 5G success

Intel gearing up for 5G device opportunity

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association