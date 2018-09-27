Ericsson zeroes in on industrial 5G opportunities

INTERVIEW: Niklas Heuveldop, Ericsson SVP and head of Market Area North America (pictured), tipped industrial interest in 5G to yield the most new business for the vendor and its clients.

The executive told Mobile World Live the industrial segment is “ripe” for transformation, adding Ericsson is already in discussions with two dozen industrial players.

“We talked to the GEs and the Honeywells of the world. They are all intrigued by how 5G can help them transform their business and it comes typically in one of three categories or all three of them: reducing operating costs and increasing efficiencies; transforming their end user or customer experience, so taking market share; or creating new revenues.”

“I think there is a significant consumer proposition in there, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, et cetera. But the industrials are, I think, the prime beneficiaries of 5G.”

Heuveldop also discussed Ericsson’s heightened focus on the North America market, following announcements it plans to produce 5G radios and open a new R&D facility in the US later this year. He said the company made the move to be closer to key customers, but added it was also attracted by “the amazing availability of venture capital and developer ecosystem”.

“Our bet is when our customers start growing 5G to scale that the developer ecosystem is going to be activated in a very significant way.”

Heuveldop also touched on the competitive landscape in the US vendor market and discussed Canada’s 5G progress.

To view the full interview, click here.