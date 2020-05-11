 Ericsson ups 5G forecast despite virus impact - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson ups 5G forecast despite virus impact

11 MAY 2020

Ericsson tipped higher-than-expected increases in 5G uptake in China to offset Covid-19 (coronavirus)-blunted growth elsewhere and boost the number of global connections using the technology by the end of this year.

Speaking at the vendor’s virtual Ericsson Unboxed event, Patrik Cerwall, executive editor of Ericsson Mobility Report, revealed it would increase a previous forecast of 100 million 5G subscriptions by the end of 2020 when it publishes its latest edition next month.

He also upped 2025 predictions, from an earlier forecast of 2.6 billion to 2.8 billion.

Despite an overall bullish view of the technology, he cautioned the pandemic would likely ease the short-term growth trajectory outside of China.

“If you look at the rest of the world, by the end of this year you see a decrease based on our [previous] estimate. People are sitting at home and it’s not the time to go out shopping for a new 5G device.”

He also noted there would likely be a knock-on impact from delays in spectrum allocation procedures in some countries. This echoes comments made at the company’s Q1 update last month, when CEO Borje Ekholm warned there was a risk the pandemic could lead to Europe falling behind in 5G.

The Ericsson Mobility Report is released in June and updated in November each year.

Traffic changes
During global lockdown measures, Cerwall noted there had been a 20 per cent jump in data traffic in a number of markets with operators facing challenges in terms of location and profile, despite fixed operators taking the bulk of the remote working load.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there had been a shift of mobile traffic from business districts to residential areas and increased uplink demand from use of applications including video conferencing.

Elsewhere at the event, Ekholm was equally bullish on the prospects for 5G, stating he remained confident on the business potential of the technology while noting the need to “debunk the myth” consumers wouldn’t pay extra for 5G.

He noted a survey undertaken by the company showed 20 per cent of respondents were willing to pay a premium for 5G. However, he warned, this relied on people “really noticing the difference” between the new network technology and 4G.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

SoftBank Corp forecasts growth despite weak Q4

LG Uplus financials climb on 5G gains

Dish ditches NB-IoT for 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association