English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson trumpets connected car deal

07 SEP 2017

Maria Hakansson, Ericsson’s head of IoT, said a partnership with autonomous vehicle technology provider Zenuity is a key step in executing a new strategy set by CEO Borje Ekholm.

The Sweden-based vendor today announced it is providing its IoT Accelerator platform to Zenuity, as part of the development of a connected cloud system covering vehicle safety, advanced driver assistance support (ADAS) and autonomous driving software and functions.

Zenuity’s system will integrate information from in-vehicle software and onboard sensors and combine it with cloud support functions. The company – a joint venture between Volvo Cars and automotive safety system distributor Autoliv – ultimately aims to improve safety by delivering real-time information to vehicles on the move, based on a combination of external data from other vehicles and cloud infrastructure.

Hakansson (pictured, left) told Mobile World Live a key benefit of the collaboration for Ericsson is the opportunity to extend its reach into new market sectors by leveraging Autoliv’s distribution channels.

“We work with operators primarily,” the executive said, adding the ability to work with Autoliv offers “much bigger reach” at a time when Ericsson “will not build the enterprise channel to the same extent” as it previously did.

The reach and route into alternative sectors is in line with the revised strategy Ericsson CEO Ekholm presented earlier this year, whereby the vendor is complementing its traditional operator-centric approach with industry partnerships, Hakansson explained.

Ekholm highlighted the need to intensify Ericsson’s cost-reduction programme, and increase the rate of development of new product pipelines and business development initiatives, during a conference call to discuss its Q1 earnings, amid declines in profit and revenue.

Wider benefits
Partnerships such as that announced with Zenuity also provide direction for Ericsson’s broader IoT and 5G technology development – areas Hakansson noted require vendors to find different use cases for different industries.

The company incorporated “a lot of different functionality” into its IoT platform, including features enabling connectivity, device and data management. Hakansson noted the broad spectrum of functions means when the vendor talks “about adapting in any unique case it means that we are actually selecting the different combination of assets that we need to expose and use for that specific industry”.

Claes Herlitz, head of Ericsson’s Connected Vehicle unit (pictured, right), noted the IoT platform is also a critical element in delivering the “super-low latency” required by companies like Zenuity.

“I think that the autonomous use cases are in the forefront of how advanced it can become in the end”, Herlitz said, referring to “availability, bandwidth and also latency”.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Nokia expands portfolio with 5G in mind

Ericsson beefs up 5G portfolio with first FDD NR

SoftBank, Ericsson plan 4.5GHz trial in Japan
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 1 highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association