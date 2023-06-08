 Ericsson touts humungous SA 5G opportunities - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson touts humungous SA 5G opportunities

08 JUN 2023

Top executives at Ericsson UK and Ireland set their sights on the future of enterprises enabled by standalone (SA) 5G during an event which relived some of the company’s demonstrations at MWC23 Barcelona.

At a demo day at the company’s UK headquarters yesterday (7 June), Ericsson displayed a mix of next-generation use cases and portfolios including network API monetisation, private industrial 5G and, notably AR sports gaming.

“The potential for standalone 5G is humungous, and we are just scratching the surface right now”, VP and head of digital services Blessing Makumbe (pictured, centre) told Mobile World Live.

He identified the gaming industry as a segment ripe for 5G network slicing deployments due to the performance the content requires, branding the sector as an early commercial use case.

Ericsson defines slicing as employing multiple logical networks to “serve a defined business purpose” by providing all necessary resources and configurations.

In 2022, Ericsson and Vodafone UK conducted what they claimed was the first trial of SA 5G network slicing in the nation.

Ericsson has also partnered with BT and the BBC to launch an immersive 5G AR experience.

Meanwhile, Ericsson UK and Ireland CEO Katherine Ainley (pictured, left) pointed to a partnership with Vodafone and ITN to broadcast the coronation of the nation’s King Charles III using a dedicated slice of the operator’s public SA 5G network earlier this year.

Ericsson claimed this marked the first time network slicing was used for a broadcast in the UK.

Ainley believes SA 5G will benefit certain industry verticals and “completely transform many parts of society”, as the technology guarantees broader coverage and response times.

The CEO also highlighted potential deployments in public sectors such as healthcare, education and transportation. The technology “will grow and grow over the course of this year,” Ainley said, since “we have gone over that 50 per cent tipping point on 5G” (referring to the UK’s 5G network coverage which has nearly reached 60 per cent of the country’s population).

Additionally, Makumbe and Ainley outlined 5G potential for rural communities, citing cost benefits compared with fibre broadband, citing drones and robotics as examples.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

DT, Ericsson push enterprise network slicing first

DT y Ericsson presumen de primicia en segmentación de redes

Malaysia operators to decide on China 5G vendors
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association