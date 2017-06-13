English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Ericsson tips LTE for wireless dominance from 2018

13 JUN 2017

LTE will become the dominant access technology in the world during 2018 overtaking GSM and 3G for the first time, Ericsson forecast in the latest edition of its Mobility Report.

According to predictions from the June edition of Ericsson’s regular industry report, there will be around 2.6 billion LTE subscriptions by the end of 2018, ahead of the 1.9 billion GSM/EDGE-only and 2.4 billion 3G connections.

By the end of 2022, Ericsson expects this number to reach 5 billion LTE subscriptions around the world, seven times greater than those using GSM/EDGE and four times higher than those relying primarily on 3G.

The report covers connection trends and predictions for the next five years. It highlighted the continued growth of LTE in developed and developing markets as key drivers for the industry, alongside increased data usage from the continued popularity of mobile video.

During 2016, worldwide monthly data usage was 8.8 exabytes, with half of this figure attributed to mobile video usage. In 2022, Ericsson believes this will increase to 71 exabytes, with the proportion of mobile video reaching three quarters.

5G traffic
With commercial 5G deployments widely expected to begin in 2020, Ericsson includes the technology in the last two years of its projection.

By the end of 2022 it expects the technology to be available in markets covering 15 per cent of the world’s population.

Excluding IoT, Ericsson forecasts 5G subscriptions will reach 500 million by the end of 2022. IoT, it believes, will account for 18 billion devices across all access technologies by this date, roughly in line with predictions made in its June 2016 report.

The far reaching study revealed an average of 1 million new mobile data connections will be created worldwide per day to the end of 2022. This will take total mobile broadband connections to 8.3 billion, across 5.8 billion unique subscribers.

Ericsson said this growth would be due to: “a growing young population with increasing digital skills, decreasing smartphone prices as well as continued development of 3G and 4G mobile broadband technologies in developing markets.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Nokia calls for Europe to step up on 5G

China opens consultation on mmWave band for 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

asd