 Ericsson targets plastic free packaging - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_RAN Vendors

Ericsson targets plastic free packaging

14 AUG 2023
Various Ericsson telecoms equipment packed in wood fibre

Ericsson pushed its sustainability efforts, unveiling a new packaging approach for its remote radio products and partnering with operators Deutsche Telekom and Swisscom for initial trials.

The Swedish vendor stated the project is designed to reduce the environmental impact of its packaging while targeting better efficiency in production, logistics and disposal, along with eliminating the risk of contributing to ocean plastic pollution.

Essentially, the company is transitioning from oil-based plastics to wood fibre materials for its packaging inserts. The approach is fully recyclable and reduces the total plastic content from 20 per cent to less than 1 per cent.

Ericsson explained it worked with two suppliers to develop plastic free packaging, which required an innovative approach as it will be used to ship heavy-duty electronics products typically weighing 24kg to 36kg.

In addition to testing the approach with Deutsche Telekom and Swisscom, Ericsson plans to work with the operators to expand its use to more products and eventually roll it out to more customers.

Mats Scharp, head of sustainability at Ericsson, said packaging is part of its supply chain target of halving emissions by 2030, adding removing plastics contributes to wider climate and environmental goals.

“The Ericsson design team has shown that it is possible to remove plastics from packaging for complex and heavy telecom gear while maintaining essential product protection.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association