 Ericsson takes $76M hit on cloud, services unit - Mobile World Live
Home

Ericsson takes $76M hit on cloud, services unit

04 JAN 2023

Ericsson flagged a SEK800 million ($76 million) charge in its upcoming Q4 results, citing a decision to quit certain subscale agreements in its cloud software and services division and drop some related product offerings.

In a stock market statement, the vendor announced the one-off charge followed a review of its portfolio and customer contracts. The changes are part of a strategy designed to turn around the fortunes of its cloud software and services division.

Ericsson indicated the charge would have an impact of SEK800 million from pre-tax earnings in the quarter, and would represent a SEK700 million cashflow impact, mainly felt in 2023.

Revised strategy
Ericsson outlined a revised strategy for the unit at its Capital Markets Day in December, alongside explaining measures and ambitions impacting other parts of the business.

Its key priorities for the cloud software and services segment are to limit “subscale software development” while “accelerating automation to lower deployment and maintenance efforts”. It is also aiming to switch focus from chasing market share to profitability.

The vendor is targeting EBIT/EBITDA break even for the unit in 2023 with the eventual aim of long-term profitability.

In Ericsson’s latest published EBIT figures, covering the first nine months of 2022, its cloud software and services division lost SEK2.4 billion. This marked a slight improvement on the SEK2.8 billion lost in the first three quarters of 2021.

Ericsson is scheduled to release its Q4 and full year results on 20 January.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

