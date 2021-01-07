 Ericsson snaps up BT exec for UK, Ireland CEO role - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson snaps up BT exec for UK, Ireland CEO role

07 JAN 2021

Ericsson named current BT executive Katherine Ainley as its new CEO for the UK and Republic of Ireland from 1 February, succeeding John Griffin, who was acting chief since October 2020.

In a statement, Ericsson said Ainley would join from BT, where she has held a number of senior executive positions since 2007, most recently as MD of ventures in enterprises.

She was also CEO of software unit Tikit, which was wholly-owned by BT until March 2020.

Griffin, meanwhile, will return to his permanent role as country manager for Ericsson Ireland. He was appointed acting CEO following the departure of Marielle Lindgren, who held the role since March 2016.

Curiously, Ericsson did not release a statement announcing Griffin had assumed the role of acting CEO, and there was no mention of Lindgren in its statement announcing Ainley’s appointment.

5G critical
Ericsson said Ainley takes on the role of CEO at a crucial time for the market, with the vendor taking a key role in accelerating 5G deployment in the UK and aiming to upgrade 20,000 network sites by 2024.

Commenting on her new position, Ainley said: “Ericsson is at the forefront of 5G deployment around the world, playing an especially critical role here in the UK and Ireland where the technology is so important to the economic ambitions for both countries.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson intercede a favor de Huawei ante el gobierno sueco

Ooredoo, Ericsson eye 5G boost with new tie-up

Ericsson chief takes Huawei fight to Swedish minister

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association