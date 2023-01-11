Ericsson set for board shake up

Ericsson chair Ronnie Leten will not stand for re-election following five years in the role, with the company’s nomination committee lining up Jan Carlson as his replacement.

The vendor stated Carlson would be put forward for election at the company’s AGM on 29 March. Leten will continue to serve in the position and fulfil his term until the meeting is held.

Carlson has been part of the Ericsson board since 2017 and previously held numerous CEO and president positions in the automotive sector.

Nomination committee chair Johan Forssell pointed to Carlson’s “good knowledge” of Ericsson after serving on the board for many years, along with his international experience and technology background.

Leten leaves following a period of unrest at Ericsson.

At the company’s AGM in March 2022, scrutiny of CEO Borje Ekholm and Leten increased after shareholders voted against a proposal to discharge the board from liability in an Iraqi corruption scandal.

Leten said he was proud of his achievements during his time as chair and praised Ekholm for turning the company around “with the important governance and cultural transformation which is underway”.

Cevian seat

In other board updates, Kurt Jofs and Nora Denzel will not stand for re-election as directors. The nomination committee proposed Christy Wyatt and Jonas Synnergren take their place.

Synnergren’s election could cause a stir, considering he is a senior partner at Ericsson shareholder Cevian Capital.

Wyatt is the current president and CEO of security company Absolute Software.