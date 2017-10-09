English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson selects “savvy” replacement for chairman

09 OCT 2017

Ericsson selected Ronnie Leten, former CEO of Swedish industrial company Atlas Copco (pictured), to replace outgoing chairman Leif Johansson who is set to step down from the position.

In a statement, the troubled Sweden-based vendor said its nomination committee had proposed Leten’s appointment ahead of the company’s 2018 annual general meeting (AGM), and the plan will now face shareholder approval.

The AGM will take place on 28 March next year.

Leten stepped down from his post as president and CEO of Atlas Copco earlier this year following eight years in the role. He is currently a board member at SKF and the chairman of home appliance maker Electrolux.

However, it was announced today he will leave the latter position.

Strategically versatile
Johan Forssell, chairman of Ericsson’s nomination committee, backed Leten to provide “experience and competence that will benefit the company”.

“Leten is a very skilled businessmen, technically savvy and strategically versatile,” Forssell said: “Furthermore, he has significant experience from digitisation of major operations, which will be beneficial for Ericsson’s focussed work together with its customers.”

The change in chairman comes after Johansson, who was appointed in 2011, said earlier this year he planned to jump ship before the company’s 2018 AGM.

He said he decided not to seek re-election as the company enters a “new phase”, allowing for the election of a new chairman, as Ericsson acts to execute a new strategy focussed on its core markets.

Ericsson hopes the new strategy can lead it back to profitability, after recent turbulent times.

The company is looking to renew its focus on selling infrastructure to operators, after recent ambitions to expand in the media, utilities and transport sectors. It also faced increasing competition from Huawei and Nokia.

In addition to Leten, Ericsson’s nomination committee proposed Kurt Jofs as a new member of the board. Jofs headed Ericsson’s networks business between 2003-2008.

If approved, he will replace Kristin Skogen Lund who said she would not be available for re-election.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson: Mobile devices stealing TV viewing share

Ericsson cuts 130 in Ireland

Ericsson opens 5G design centre in US

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association