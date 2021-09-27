 Ericsson refreshes vision, brand on 5G growth - Mobile World Live
Home

Ericsson refreshes vision, brand on 5G growth

27 SEP 2021

Ericsson laid out a revamped purpose and vision for its business, which includes a refreshed brand as it looks to respond from what it described as a seismic shift in technology and capture opportunities from the growth of 5G.

In a statement, Ericsson explained it had renewed a purpose and vision which addressed the company’s role, as the global scale of mobile technology was triggering a new wave of next-generation innovation to address some of the most pressing issues facing the planet.

Ericsson forecasts 5G will rack up 3.5 billion subscribers and deliver 60 per cent global population coverage by 2026. To capture opportunities from this, it explained its purpose was “to create connections that make the unimaginable possible”.

It envisions a “world where limitless connectivity improves lives, redefines business and pioneers a sustainable future”.

Brand
As part of the push, Ericsson explained it was launching a new look and feel for its brand, as well as releasing a series of future scenarios it believes will emerge in an era of hyper connectivity.

These include new ways of learning, with mobile networks capable of delivering quality education regardless of location; a redefinition of business to reduce time-to-market and create efficiency; reimagining entertainment; and using 5G, AI and IoT to tackle the climate crisis.

CEO Borje Ekholm stated Ericsson’s new vision and purpose was anchored by the its values, and it remained “steadfast” in efforts to embed this across all ways of working.

Ericsson highlighted it had successfully completed a financial turnaround in 2020 and since reinforced a focus on business strategy, both in core segments and the emerging enterprise space.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>



