 Ericsson, Nokia miss big China Mobile 5G tender - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ericsson, Nokia miss big China Mobile 5G tender

05 OCT 2021

China Mobile awarded a network contract valued at CNY7.5 billion ($1.16 billion) to the country’s major equipment vendors Huawei and ZTE, with Ericsson and Nokia left out in the cold after recently winning slices of major deals with domestic operators.

The final size of the converged 4G/5G core network contract wasn’t disclosed, but C114.net reported Huawei and ZTE submitted similar bids of CNY7.49 billion and CNY7.46 billion respectively (suggesting they may have been the only two vendors to bid).

With Huawei increasingly blocked from deploying its 5G gear in western countries, the move by China’s largest operator to not use kit from the two non-Chinese vendors will not surprise, but will disappoint Ericsson and Nokia after the duo recently gained ground in the market.

In July, Nokia Shanghai Bell secured a 10.1 per cent share of a 5G radio contract from China Mobile, while its Swedish rival was awarded a 9.7 per cent share. A month later Ericsson won about a 3 per cent share of a joint 5G RAN tender from China Telecom and China Unicom, with the Finnish-based vendor left out.

While Ericsson was prepared for a lower market share in mainland China due to an ongoing spat between China and Sweden, Nokia was hopeful for an improvement in the market, with CEO Pekka Lundmark earlier vowing to bid on the second round of network tenders.

The vast majority of the two tenders were given to Huawei and ZTE.

In September, Ericsson announced it would close a research facility in China, denying the decision was prompted by a loss of market share.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS, TCS partner on enterprise IoT

XL trials Huawei LTE backhaul in remote region

Samsung taps mmWave to boost Wi-Fi speeds
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association