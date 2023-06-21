 Ericsson highlights 5G revenue pay off - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson highlights 5G revenue pay off

21 JUN 2023

Latest figures from Ericsson suggested operators should stay the course in terms of massive investment in 5G, with the vendor finding a direct link between availability of the technology and a bump in service revenue.

In the 2023 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, the vendor cited a 7 per cent bump in revenue in leading markets where 5G had been launched over the past two years. The vendor noted steady growth in global user numbers, which it expects to surpass 1.5 billion by the year-end.

Ericsson noted North America topped global 5G subscriber penetration figures on 41 per cent at end-2022, the point from which data for the Mobility Report was gathered.

The vendor highlighted India as being on track to be the world’s fastest-growing 5G market, with around 10 million subscribers at end-2022 following major launches in October 2022.

Ericsson predicted 5G subscriptions will account for 57 per cent of India’s total by end-2028, citing current “huge network deployments” as part of a government digitalisation programme.

It placed the number of operators with commercial networks at 240 at end-2022, with 35 running standalone 5G.

Top services the technology is used for are enhanced mobile broadband; fixed wireless access; gaming; and “some AR/VR-based services”.

Ericsson also highlighted something of a 5G-driven overhaul of tariffs, noting it is “increasingly common” for operators “to offer bundles with various popular entertainment services”.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Open RAN backed for major role at dawn of 6G

Cellnex despliega 5G privada en el aeropuerto de San Sebastián

Huawei se lleva el grueso del nuevo contrato 5G de China Mobile
Español

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association