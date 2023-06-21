Ericsson highlights 5G revenue pay off

Latest figures from Ericsson suggested operators should stay the course in terms of massive investment in 5G, with the vendor finding a direct link between availability of the technology and a bump in service revenue.

In the 2023 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, the vendor cited a 7 per cent bump in revenue in leading markets where 5G had been launched over the past two years. The vendor noted steady growth in global user numbers, which it expects to surpass 1.5 billion by the year-end.

Ericsson noted North America topped global 5G subscriber penetration figures on 41 per cent at end-2022, the point from which data for the Mobility Report was gathered.

The vendor highlighted India as being on track to be the world’s fastest-growing 5G market, with around 10 million subscribers at end-2022 following major launches in October 2022.

Ericsson predicted 5G subscriptions will account for 57 per cent of India’s total by end-2028, citing current “huge network deployments” as part of a government digitalisation programme.

It placed the number of operators with commercial networks at 240 at end-2022, with 35 running standalone 5G.

Top services the technology is used for are enhanced mobile broadband; fixed wireless access; gaming; and “some AR/VR-based services”.

Ericsson also highlighted something of a 5G-driven overhaul of tariffs, noting it is “increasingly common” for operators “to offer bundles with various popular entertainment services”.