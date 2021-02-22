Ericsson gives mid-band 5G a boost - Mobile World Live

Ericsson bolstered its Massive MIMO and RAN portfolio, a move it said would accelerate the rollout of mid-band 5G and scale-up the next-generation mobile technology.

In a statement, Ericsson said it was launching three new radios in its Massive MIMO offering and expanding its RAN compute solutions with six products, to help advance mid-band 5G rollouts.

The products are powered by Ericsson Silicon, the company’s system on a chip (SoC) range, providing what it claimed were advanced processing capabilities for a rapid evolution of energy-efficient and high-performing networks, and enhanced security.

Its latest Massive MIMO 5G radios are “designed to ease mid-band deployments for services providers”, explained the Swedish vendor, enabling a full-fledged 5G user experience for subscribers while reducing site footprint and increasing capacity by more than three times.

The new radios weigh 20kg, 45 per cent lighter than previous generations, and are 20 per cent more energy-efficient, featuring passive cooling to minimise maintenance site visits.

Its added RAN compute solutions include indoor and outdoor options for 4G expansions and mid-band 5G, with up to 50 per cent higher throughput and 15 per cent to 20 per cent lower energy consumption, added the company.

Ericsson pointed out new mid-band spectrum was available to the market, and service providers were now able to use 5G assets to roll out services more quickly.

T-Mobile US, for example, was an early backer of mid-band for 5G.

“After the first rollouts of 5G networks, now is the time to scale up 5G by leveraging Massive MIMO to a much larger extent,” Per Narvinger, head of product area Networks at Ericsson added.