 Ericsson gives mid-band 5G a boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson gives mid-band 5G a boost

22 FEB 2021

Ericsson bolstered its Massive MIMO and RAN portfolio, a move it said would accelerate the rollout of mid-band 5G and scale-up the next-generation mobile technology.

In a statement, Ericsson said it was launching three new radios in its Massive MIMO offering and expanding its RAN compute solutions with six products, to help advance mid-band 5G rollouts.

The products are powered by Ericsson Silicon, the company’s system on a chip (SoC) range, providing what it claimed were advanced processing capabilities for a rapid evolution of energy-efficient and high-performing networks, and enhanced security.

Its latest Massive MIMO 5G radios are “designed to ease mid-band deployments for services providers”, explained the Swedish vendor, enabling a full-fledged 5G user experience for subscribers while reducing site footprint and increasing capacity by more than three times.

The new radios weigh 20kg, 45 per cent lighter than previous generations, and are 20 per cent more energy-efficient, featuring passive cooling to minimise maintenance site visits.

Its added RAN compute solutions include indoor and outdoor options for 4G expansions and mid-band 5G, with up to 50 per cent higher throughput and 15 per cent to 20 per cent lower energy consumption, added the company.

Ericsson pointed out new mid-band spectrum was available to the market, and service providers were now able to use 5G assets to roll out services more quickly.

T-Mobile US, for example, was an early backer of mid-band for 5G.

“After the first rollouts of 5G networks, now is the time to scale up 5G by leveraging Massive MIMO to a much larger extent,” Per Narvinger, head of product area Networks at Ericsson added.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Dish flags threat from T-Mobile CDMA shutdown

Dtac accelerates 700MHz network rollout

Malaysia moves ahead with 5G plan
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association