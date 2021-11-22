 Ericsson eyes cloud boost with $6B Vonage acquisition - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson eyes cloud boost with $6B Vonage acquisition

22 NOV 2021

Ericsson moved to boost its wireless offerings for enterprises and developers through a deal to buy US-based cloud communications provider Vonage for $6.2 billion, the Swedish network giant’s biggest ever acquisition.

The vendor acquired Cradlepoint for $1 billion in 2020, which gave it access to tools which can connect devices using the so-called IoT over a 4G or 5G network.

Ericsson explained the Vonage deal aligned with a strategy to expand its portfolio and tap a communication platform as a service (CPaaS) segment it believes will grow significantly with increased investments in 4G and 5G, alongside a rise of new applications and use cases using the technologies.

“Vonage gives us a platform to help our customers monetise the investments in the network, benefitting developers and businesses. Imagine putting the power and capabilities of 5G, the biggest global innovation platform, at the fingertips of developers”, Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm commented in a company statement.

Ekholm emphasised innovative offerings unlocked by the acquisition could create new API-driven revenue streams for operators.

Ericsson stated enterprise digitalisation could be accelerated with the development of 5G APIs for telemedicine, virtual education, autonomous vehicles, gaming, and AR and XR.

It noted Vonage’s Communications Platform serves more than 120,000 customers and more than 1 million developers, enabling them to embed messaging, voice and video features into applications and products without back end infrastructure or interfaces.

Vonage was a pioneer of early internet telephony (VoIP) services. It had sales of $1.4 billion in the year to end-September and recently tried to sell its legacy consumer business but abandoned the sale in February.

Ericsson predicted the transaction will bring revenue synergies of $400 million by 2025 and “some cost efficiencies”.

If approved by regulators and Vonage’s shareholders, the deal is set to close in H1 2022.

After completion, Vonage will be reported as a separate segment in Ericsson’s financials and its CEO Rory Read will join the vendor’s executive team.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Biden signs Secure Equipment Act

Biden promulga la Ley de Seguridad en Equipamientos

Ericsson finds 5G key for operator revenue gains

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association