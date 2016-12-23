English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Ericsson eyes boost from operator media deals – report

23 DEC 2016
ericsson-hq-600x400

Continued M&A in the telecoms and media sectors opens up an opportunity for Ericsson, according to Per Borgklint, head of the troubled vendor’s media unit.

In an interview with Reuters, Borgklint said the company can directly benefit from deals similar to the AT&T/Time Warner deal, which is currently undergoing the regulatory approval process.

The company, which counts AT&T among its customers, believes it is well positioned to grow this segment of its business as operators look to add content to their overall service and producers attempt to find more efficient ways to reach consumers.

Ericsson executives have been bullish on the positive impact of cross-sector M&A since news of the AT&T deal broke earlier this year.

At the company’s Capital Markets Day in November, Interim CEO Jan Frykhammar highlighted these deals validated the company’s own strategy based around enabling increased video transport on operator networks.

In April, prior to the departure of CEO Hans Vestberg, the company pointed towards the media division as one of its key future growth areas. However, according to reports in Reuters and the Financial Times, the division remains unprofitable and some previous Ericsson executives believe the company should sell the division.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson Italian jobs at risk following €1B contract miss

Big name vendors collaborate on NFV interoperability

Ericsson, Qualcomm, SK Telecom prepare 5G NR trials

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2016 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association