 Ericsson expects $500B US GDP boost from 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeThrive - News

Ericsson expects $500B US GDP boost from 5G

27 OCT 2020

GSMA THRIVE NORTH AMERICA: Niklas Heuveldop, president and CEO of Ericsson North America (pictured), predicted 5G could boost US GDP by $500 billion, highlighting mining and manufacturing sectors as likely to reap significant benefits.

Heuveldop used a keynote to explain the technology could create 3 million jobs in the country, tipping his hat to US operators which he said are expected to pump $275 billion into deployments.

Giving the mining sector as an example, he noted use cases studied by the vendor could deliver net benefits of approximately $57 billion per year to the industry and $4 billion for service providers.

And smart manufacturing uses could cut up to $6 million from annual operating costs of a factory.

“We see $50 billion opportunity for our service provider customers to provide the connectivity solutions in the smart manufacturing space”, Heuveldop stated.

Across the consumer field, he flagged gaming and sports as having the highest potential, with the former presenting a $150 billion opportunity for operators.

Climate action
Heuveldop also highlighted the potential for 5G networks and AI to cut global carbon emissions, with a reduction of more than 15 per cent possible. As a result, he was hopeful the ICT industry could have a “phenomenal” potential in “contributing to the exponential roadmap for climate action”.

In the energy sector, by leveraging AI, sensors and asset condition monitoring “you can secure the efficient production of energy” in a highly distributed fashion, including by technologies for tracking performance of energy production sites, he explained.

And the mining sector could employ smart technology to control air-conditioning, which Heuveldop said accounted for around 50 per cent of current total energy consumption.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Trump adviser dismisses nationalised 5G concerns

ZTE calls for increased Africa investment
Thrive - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association