English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Ericsson confident on Europe’s 5G prospects

28 JUN 2017

Arun Bansal, Ericsson’s SVP and head of Europe & Latin America, played down suggestions that Europe is falling behind North America in 5G, insisting that both markets are pursuing different use cases.

Bansal, speaking at the Swedish vendor’s 5G innovation event in Aachen, Germany, said he “did not agree” with the notion that Europe was lagging, as he pointed to Ericsson’s ongoing work with 5G technology development.

“Ericsson is doing 33 trials with operators, almost equally distributed between continents, and we are working with many industries in Europe too,” he said.

Bansal dismissed talk around Europe’s struggles with the technology as “a lot of media discussion”.

Notably, however, a group of cross industry associations earlier this month slammed the European Union’s 5G regulatory approach.

Hossein Moiin, mobile networks CTO at Ericsson’s biggest European rival, Nokia, then stated at a press briefing he was “not optimistic about Europe”, as he tipped the US to lead with initial 5G deployment.

Bansal however was adamant today it was unfair to make the comparison, with the US in particular driving the “first use case for 5G” – fixed wireless.

Europe, on the other hand, was going after the industry use case, which will be more sensitive to latency requirements and would take and longer to develop.

“Europe needs to wait until the real 5G specifications are ready and the commercial 5G infrastructure is ready with latency requirements of sub 5 milliseconds,” he said.

“I don’t think latency is so paramount for the [fixed wireless] user experience, which will be more about speed than throughput and quality of service.”

He added that nothing is stopping Europe from developing the 5G use case for consumers, but “for now, Europe is mainly driven by the industrial use case, which will require certain 5G parameters that will come in the 2019-2020 timeframe”.

Operators well placed
Despite recent concerns in the industry about the cost required to deploy 5G, Bansal said MNOs were in a good position because “5G will be an evolution for 4G”.

“it won’t be a revolution where operators have to build completely new 5G networks, they can migrate a lot of what they are investing today,” he said.

“A lot of the software will be upgradeable to offer 5G like services, so network operators that have built up the network already will be at a significant advantage to leverage their existing investment for new 5G use cases.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Germany identifies 5G spectrum ahead of auction

Interview: ZTE leads 5G innovation

Qualcomm touts $12T 5G opportunity; 20 Gigabit LTE launches
MWC Shanghai 2017

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association