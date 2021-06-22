 Ericsson beefs up cloud play with mid-band - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson beefs up cloud play with mid-band

22 JUN 2021

Ericsson boosted its Cloud RAN offering to include mid-band 5G and Massive MIMO compatibility, a move the vendor believes helps operators capitalise on their spectral assets and tap into the network product.

The company said it worked in close collaboration with customers including US operator Verizon and chipmaker Intel to enhance the capabilities of its Cloud RAN product, which it launched earlier this year, to help operators shift towards open network architectures and meet demand for more flexibility.

Adding mid-band to Cloud RAN was expected: Ericsson stated in late 2020 it would upgrade the system in stages, matching operator 5G rollouts, with the first stage covering low-band.

To integrate mid-band 5G, which Ericsson said required 150-times more compute power than 4G in half the time, the vendor worked with Intel to add its hardware accelerators, making cloud infrastructure a feasible option.

Existing footprints
Ericsson explained since the introduction of Cloud RAN, it had rolled out a virtualised RAN solution in numerous scenarios, including in its customers’ existing footprints.

This enabled providers to deploy the solution into their networks and “capitalise on the full interworking between the two network architectures”.

The move was being driven by Ericsson Cloud Link, a new solution allowing Cloud RAN to use existing network hardware and software, in addition to its spectrum sharing, uplink booster and carrier aggregation to operators across platforms.

Fredrik Jejdling, EVP and head of business area networks at Ericsson said it had enhanced cloud RAN “with the vision that our customers can deploy cloud-native networks virtually everywhere on any cloud, and server platform”.

In total, Ericsson said its Cloud RAN could reach 7 million radio systems already deployed in the field globally.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson refuerza su oferta en la nube con la banda media

Verizon continues sensor push with Senion buy

Ericsson pronostica un récord de adopción de la 5G
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association