 Ericsson chief confident virus will not undo revival - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson chief confident virus will not undo revival

31 MAR 2020

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm (pictured) reassured shareholders the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic would not derail its strategy, vowing to continue the R&D focus credited with helping to finally turn the company around in 2019.

In a pre-recorded speech to shareholders, set to be broadcast at the company’s AGM today (31 March), the executive said there was yet to be a material business impact from Covid-19, though it was prepared should this change.

Ekholm emphasised Ericsson was in a solid cash position offering “strong resilience” against a downturn and enabling continued investment.

“So far we’ve seen no business disruption,” he said. “But as several world economies experience an incredibly tough time we assume and plan for the fact that we will be affected and may need to take necessary measures.”

“We think we are well positioned to keep delivering on our strategy despite the challenges that the coronavirus presents,” he added.

Alongside well-documented operational cuts, a central strand of the company’s massive turnaround plan was to make large investments in R&D.

Since 2017, when Ekholm took the helm, the percentage of its employees working in R&D increased from 17 per cent to almost a quarter. During the period, however, it made significant cuts in other departments.

The executive said the company’s turnaround could now be considered complete, with it recording growth in 2019 for the first time since 2013 despite a challenging market.

5G contracts
During the speech he also updated on its progress in selling 5G network kit.

In Q1 2020, Ericsson added eight additional 5G contracts taking its tally to 86, of which 27 networks are now live, a position Ekholm claims places it as the market leader, though though this is frequently disputed by rivals.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson factory unaffected by US business closures

Ericsson UK chief draws 5G battle lines

Chunghwa readies 5G launch, names RAN vendors
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association