 Ericsson chief cautions Europe over 5G lag - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson chief cautions Europe over 5G lag

02 DEC 2019

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm (pictured) warned Europe needs to address problems related to regulatory policies and an uncertain investment climate to avoid falling behind in 5G.

In a blog, the executive urged Europe to move fast on deploying the next-generation technology, arguing delays regarding this are related more to a “series of structural problems” than issues involving the choice of vendor.

“The biggest roadblock relates primarily to regulatory policies. 5G must be viewed as a critical part of European national infrastructures. This is not the case today”, Ekholm said.

He highlighted a “poor investment climate for European service providers” as another key reason for the continent falling behind markets including North America, northeast Asia and Australia, adding the cost of capital and investments in new technology are “very difficult to justify”.

Ericsson’s head warned falling behind on 5G would jeopardise the European industrial base. “With two global vendors based in Europe, the continent has the prerequisite to lead”, Ekholm argued.

He claimed Ericsson was the first vendor with live commercial networks across four continents in all frequency bands, with its technology currently powering 23 live 5G networks.

Ekholm pleaded with European authorities to address issues holding back 5G during MWC19 Barcelona, citing spectrum costs, heavy regulation and licence durations as damaging the economic case for the new technology.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile makes nationwide 5G play

Huawei warns of Australian job losses over 5G ban

Telecom Italia aids 5G surgery in Italy

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association