 Ericsson braced for US ramifications over Iraq scandal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson braced for US ramifications over Iraq scandal

14 APR 2022

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm warned it expected to be hit with financial penalties in the aftermath of revelations about historical activities in Iraq during a Q1 results call where he also highlighted positive underlying figures despite a provision related to its business in Russia.

Ekholm noted Ericsson was still engaging with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) over potential breaches related to a deferred prosecution agreement in the wake of the exposure of a well-publicised Iraq scandal.

Although limited in detail Ericsson can provide about discussions with the DoJ, the executive noted it expects “the resolution will likely result in monetary and other measures, however the magnitude of these at this time cannot be reliably estimated”.

Outside of the aftermath of the Iraq revelations, Ericsson pointed to encouraging sales in its key markets and continued momentum in 5G, though it booked an 8 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to SEK2.9 billion ($307.2 million).

Revenue of SEK55.1 billion was up 11 per cent.

During the quarter, Ericsson booked a SEK900 million provision related to the suspension of business in Russia.

Ericsson also recorded a loss of SEK300 million on the revaluation of assets held by its investment arm.

Supply and demand
Ekholm noted the company had spent cash stockpiling various components in response to continued global supply chain issues in Q1 and expected this increased investment to continue in the coming months.

Pointing to continued momentum in sales of network kit in the US, Europe and Latin America he noted it had booked “another solid quarter” adding “there are some one off effects this quarter, which is unfortunate, but happens in business”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson suspende su actividad en Rusia

Ericsson suspends business in Russia

Ericsson managed services boss quits

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association