English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Ericsson banks on “technology leadership” for revival

29 JUN 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson’s head of digital services, admitted the company had “spread ourselves too thin” in certain areas, which led to a recent shift in strategy that put the focus back on selling networks to operators.

Ewaldsson was following up on comments made earlier this week to Reuters, which revealed the company would focus on its traditional core business for now, shifting away from an ambition to boost its media, utilities and transport units.

Speaking to Mobile World Live in Shanghai, Ewaldsson admitted the change in direction came after a “tough year” for the company, which included a profit warning and the appointment of a new CEO – Borje Ekholm – who took over five months ago.

Ewaldsson explained the company’s management team decided to change strategy and work out a plan “that will bring us back to a more profitable situation that is also more sustainable”.

He said the new strategy contained two major components. The first was to “use our technology leadership to make sure that we become the most competitive and cost efficient provider of infrastructure to service providers”.

And the second: “We need to make sure our customers can monetise on these networks that we are providing them with,” he said.

Ewaldsson however did not close the door on other potential clients, insisting “there are many in the grey zone”.

The vendor had previously earmarked generating 25 per cent of revenue from outside telecoms by 2020, but Ericsson’s decision to scale back on enterprise has also thrown a cloud over its existing partnership with Cisco. The deal, announced in 2015, was designed to boost business for both firms and help them enter new areas.

Ewaldsson also confirmed the company was indeed seeking “strategic options” for its media business, following reports that it was open to selling the unit.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson confident on Europe’s 5G prospects

AT&T, T-Mobile push ahead with LAA

Ericsson to focus on telco clients

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association