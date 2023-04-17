 Ericsson agrees 5-year Canada investment - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson agrees 5-year Canada investment

17 APR 2023

Ericsson struck a five-year partnership with the government of Canada to pump more than CAD470 million ($350.5 million) into two of its R&D centres in the country, stepping-up research into 5G-Advanced, 6G, cloud RAN, core networks, quantum computing and AI.

In a press release, the Swedish vendor stated Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (pictured) and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne signed the agreement alongside CEO Borje Ekholm.

The scope of the programme will see Ericsson create and upskill hundreds of jobs at the centres in Ottawa and Montreal, focusing on the six areas of technology.

There will also be a special focus on quantum computing at a newly-established Ericsson hub in Montreal dedicated to research in the field.

Ericsson Canada expects to hire around 60 additional interns per year, amounting to 300 over the five year period, while boosting academic partnerships.

Its site in Ottawa is Ericsson’s “key North American R&D facility”, spanning 25,000 square metres, of which around a fifth is dedicated to laboratory operations.

Trudeau stated the announcement was further evidence of Canada’s commitment to supporting innovation, creating jobs, strengthening the middle class and ensuring it remains a leader in technology.

Also commenting, Ekholm said it was already seeing the benefits of next-generation technologies including AI and 5G, but it was still in the early days in assessing their overall potential.

Ericsson is determined “to lead our industry through continued R&D investment”, he added.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson expects choppy 2023 despite Q1 uplift

Ericsson, Intel deepen Malaysia 5G push

Ericsson board loses 2nd vote over corruption liability

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association