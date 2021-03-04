 T-Mobile chases enterprise with latest Uncarrier push - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile chases enterprise with latest Uncarrier push

04 MAR 2021

T-Mobile US moved to cash in on growing enterprise demand for remote working capabilities with a business-oriented home internet offer, one of two new products unveiled as part of a broader enterprise push.

A Home Office Internet service covers 4G and 5G fixed wireless access and high-grade security using a dedicated home router. Also unveiled was T-Mobile Collaborate, a mobile-first platform using a cloud-based service named Dialpad to deliver voice and video conferencing, AI assistant and integration with software including Microsoft 365.

During a launch event, CEO Mike Sievert pitched the products as enabling businesses to handle “current and future hybrid working models”, while reducing overheads and improving connectivity.

T-Mobile stated the internet service would be available to more than 60 million households at launch, with the goal of covering 90 million within four years.

The enterprise products are scheduled to go on sale on 22 March.

From tomorrow (5 March), T-Mobile will also offer a revamped range of unlimited data tariffs for the enterprise sector. Pricing for this along with the collboration product is $37 per line/month, with the internet service priced $90 per line/month.

Sievert noted the enterprise segment was a “massive growth opportunity” for T-Mobile, explaining rivals AT&T and Verizon currently held around 91 per cent of the sector.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Tags

