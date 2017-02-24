Israel’s Shine rebrands and refocuses ad blocking play

Shine Technologies, formerly an ad blocking firm, rebranded to ‘Rainbow’ as part of a wider revamp of its business that sees it transition into a “consumer experience company”.

The company, which made a big splash around its network level consumer ad blocking technology last year, revealed, somewhat surprisingly, it will now no longer sell ad blocking to mobile operators or ISPs, and instead develop “better ad experiences for consumers”.

It was however adamant in its statement it was not, “and will not be, an ad network or any AdTech solution”.

The company had announced three deals to date to deploy its ad blocking technology on operator networks, before this latest development.

It first partnered with Caribbean operator Digicel, before striking an agreement with 3 Group in Europe, and most recently, Zimbabwe’s Econet in August last year.

Rainbow said it will continue to partner with 3 Group, as well as a top three global advertising group and a global media content group, as part of its new direction.

Breaking down the new business, Rainbow said it will now be committed to developing more relevant ad experiences for customers, with consumers able to opt in, by choice, through their operator or ISP.

The company said it had been working with the advertising industry to develop the solutions, and was now the “only true, scaleable solution to the problems that have led to consumer adoption of ad blocking”.

“Rainbow is the guardian of the user experience,” it said in a statement. “Consumers will trust Rainbow to provide them a better, cleaner and safer, more respectful ad experience.”

The aim of Rainbow’s business now is to remove “poor practices” and “bad actors”. Ads are submitted to be verified by Rainbow, and verified ads are digitally “stamped”, in accordance with established standards.

Its business model will charge for insights and data services, but its verification service for advertisers, agencies and publishers will be free.