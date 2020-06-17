 EE, Nokia push emergency support to the skies - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EE, Nokia push emergency support to the skies

17 JUN 2020

UK operator EE teamed with Nokia to build a 4G-powered network providing LTE connectivity to the skies for emergency services, as part of a troubled tender it won in 2015 to co-build a new Emergency Services Network (ESN) in the country.

In a statement, BT-owned EE said the industry first 4G Air-to-Ground network would provide high-speed broadband coverage to emergency services staff working above the ground from 500 feet up to 10,000 feet, enabling “seamless connectivity between ground operations and air”.

The companies explained the network would connect people, sensors and aircraft, allowing emergency services personnel to benefit from the ESN on the ground and provide the capability to communicate with airborne colleagues.

As part of the agreement, the operator will provide network equipment to conduct a seven-site trial, beginning in the coming months in Wales and London, before deploying the equipment at more than 80 government-owned sites across the UK.

Nokia will provide design support, network equipment, installation and commissioning services.

Delays elsewhere
The partnership comes despite long-running issues with a proposed new 4G-powered ESN, which is being co-managed by EE.

The operator won a tender from the UK’s Home Office in 2015, along with Motorola Solutions and consultancy KBR, to build a new ESN running on 4G, however the project has been riddled with delays.

In a statement to Mobile World Live, a BT spokesperson confirmed offering services to ESN air users was always in the contract of the 2015 tender. Providing an update to the new emergency network, the company said it has now completed 99 per cent of its ESN road coverage requirements, but “delays elsewhere in the programme has impacted EE’s delivery of physical infrastructure”.

In May 2019, a government watchdog revealed the project was 50 per cent over budget and would not be ready until 2023, three years later than originally planned

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Nokia adds Broadcom to 5G chip supply list

Nokia takes slice of China Unicom 5G core tender

Nokia prepares for CEO change with new finance chief

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association