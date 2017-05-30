English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

EE earmarks full BT integration by 2021

30 MAY 2017

EE CEO Marc Allera expects to fully integrate with parent company BT’s consumer arm within four years, in a move which “would create a £10 billion line of business”.

Following its £12.5 billion acquisition of EE in early 2016, BT kept the mobile operator largely separate from its consumer business, and the two brands continue to compete in the mobile, broadband and pay-TV markets.

Latest financial figures showed EE is leading the way, generating £5.1 billion in revenue during in the year to end-March, while BT consumer amassed £4.9 billion.

Speaking to Financial Times (FT), Allera maintained the strategy to operate the two groups separately had been right so far, but said he was excited by “the future opportunity as a group from bringing BT and EE together”.

“It is there in the back of our minds,” he said, adding: “Over the long term there are opportunities to make consumer routes to market simpler.”

Speculation BT would fully merge EE with its consumer business sooner rather than later recently heightened, FT reported.

Indeed, the mobile operator was positioned as the growth engine for BT in its group financial results announcement on 11 May.

The two began their integration process in January 2016, but the businesses have had limited crossover so far, despite distinct overlaps.

BT’s sport content has been offered to EE customers, while BT Broadband services are sold in EE’s retail stores.

Allera added a complex accounting scandal and profit warnings at BT’s Italian division had not affected strategy, with 5G central to the group’s mobile ambitions.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Operator chiefs urge EC to stay course on deregulation

BT exploring all options for LPWA tech

EE proves bright spot in dour BT results

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association