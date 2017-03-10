English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

EE CEO says company wants to step up on content

10 MAR 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Marc Allera (pictured), CEO of UK operator EE, said the company is seeking ways to beef up its content strategy, while hailing a “lot of early wins” as a result of its integration with new owner BT.

Speaking to Mobile World Live at Mobile World Congress last week in Barcelona, Allera opened up on the integration process with BT more than a year after the deal was completed, stating there were “some nice opportunities coming through”.

Specifically, he focussed on BT’s Sport package, which is now available to all EE customers, and implied the company would be looking to add more content in the future as a new revenue stream.

“We are very keen on content,” said Allera. “We have been collaborating with BT and we are here to search for more opportunities to bring more content to our customers.”

In terms of network integration, Allera noted while both EE and BT continue to offer converged packages separately, the joint company was already working to change that.

“There is the opportunity to bring both our networks together – fixed and mobile – for a converged future, and that is very real, and that is what our teams are working really hard on for the future.”

Also in the interview, Allera spoke of his continued belief in the opportunities for 4G amid growing 5G hype, while reserving a mention on the company’s recently unveiled balloon and drone technology.

Click here to watch.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

BT acquiesces to Ofcom call for Openreach split

Next BT chairman commits to Britain’s digital future

EE unveils balloon tech to boost UK’s 4G coverage

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association