EE CEO says company wants to step up on content

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Marc Allera (pictured), CEO of UK operator EE, said the company is seeking ways to beef up its content strategy, while hailing a “lot of early wins” as a result of its integration with new owner BT.

Speaking to Mobile World Live at Mobile World Congress last week in Barcelona, Allera opened up on the integration process with BT more than a year after the deal was completed, stating there were “some nice opportunities coming through”.

Specifically, he focussed on BT’s Sport package, which is now available to all EE customers, and implied the company would be looking to add more content in the future as a new revenue stream.

“We are very keen on content,” said Allera. “We have been collaborating with BT and we are here to search for more opportunities to bring more content to our customers.”

In terms of network integration, Allera noted while both EE and BT continue to offer converged packages separately, the joint company was already working to change that.

“There is the opportunity to bring both our networks together – fixed and mobile – for a converged future, and that is very real, and that is what our teams are working really hard on for the future.”

Also in the interview, Allera spoke of his continued belief in the opportunities for 4G amid growing 5G hype, while reserving a mention on the company’s recently unveiled balloon and drone technology.

Click here to watch.