 EE boss plays down initial 5G demand - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EE boss plays down initial 5G demand

06 MAR 2019

INTERVIEW: Marc Allera, head of EE (pictured), predicted initial demand for 5G would be muted, with early adopters setting the tone for the technology before demand begins to accelerate rapidly.

Ahead of a commercial launch in the UK later this year, the CEO of BT’s consumer unit (which includes mobile operator EE) highlighted the price of handsets compatible with the technology as a factor, noting they are “very much at the upper end, particularly the foldable ones”. Due to this, 5G services will be “all about the early adopters at first”.

This group has an important role to play, in particular by “bringing other consumers into the market”.

“They are the people talking to their friends, they are networked individuals,” he told Mobile World Live at MWC19 Barcelona. “It’s important that those early adopters are excited about it. I think there’s enough there in terms of the device range, and certainly in terms of the network range…it’s enough to get us started. It won’t be the majority of what we sell in the first year, but it will accelerate very rapidly from there.”

EE plans to launch 5G in the busiest parts of 16 major UK cities in 2019 and Allera reiterated it is pushing to do so ahead of rivals Vodafone UK, Telefonica’s O2 UK and Hutchison’s 3 UK.

“We have always prided ourselves on being first, that’s at the DNA of the company…we want to be ahead of the pack and we are working with a number of partners to make that happen.”

During the interview, Allera also addressed ongoing security concerns surrounding certain vendors building out networks in the UK. Click here to watch.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

GSA sounds 5G security warning

Nokia latest to score US Cellular 5G deal

OnePlus camera speculation pops up
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association