 EE boss cool on Vodafone, 3 UK deal at retail launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EE boss cool on Vodafone, 3 UK deal at retail launch

15 JUN 2023

Marc Allera, CEO of BT Group’s consumer division (pictured), played down the potential impact of rival Vodafone UK’s recently-announced merger with 3 UK, as the company opened a new EE flagship store to showcase its growing retail presence.

During an event in London to show-off the new branch and provide details about its wider retail strategy, Allera addressed the long-mooted tie-up between Vodafone and CK Hutchison’s UK businesses, which if approved by regulators will create a bigger combined entity to compete with BT’s EE and VMO2.

Firstly, he noted EE itself was now years into its own integration with BT Group and “it was not easy”, highlighting challenges regarding different “cultures, consumers, products”.

With regards to increased competition, Allera was bullish, stating EE was “very far ahead in our journey and we are really strong in terms of our assets”.

New EE
On to the new flagship store in Westfield, London, the offering boasts a series of “connected spaces” to highlight the smart living concept. The company explained it saw the outlet as a physical manifestation of “the new EE”, which will see the brand reorient its emphasis from fixed and mobile broadband to emerging consumer technologies, particularly connected devices.

Allera added its retail strategy is fundamental to help consumers navigate “a very complex world” where digital technologies and connected devices are constantly evolving.

The store launch also “gives a feel of what’s to come”, Allera said, citing plans to move broadband products from BT to the consumer brand.

EE also showcased a set of interactive rooms including a smart kitchen, gaming area, and meditation room equipped with AR/XR devices. A showroom for devices and a “smart pod” which advises consumers on their purchases are also present.

Asif Aziz, retail director at BT Group told Mobile World Live some of the interactive rooms will also be available in other connected retail stores in Cardiff, Manchester Trafford Centre and Bluewater.

Furthermore, EE teased a new Wi-Fi broadband offering set to enter the market, which it claimed will be the UK’s fastest.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

BT doubles down on green ambitions

Regulatory changes urged to elevate UK drone economy

BT taps 5G for immersive training offer

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association