EC vows to protect net neutrality in Europe

15 DEC 2017

The European Commission (EC) reaffirmed its commitment to preserving net neutrality across Europe in the wake of a US vote to repeal its regulations.

In a Tweet, EC VP for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip (pictured) said the EC would “continue to protect net neutrality in Europe,” adding the “right to access the open internet without discrimination or interference” was enshrined in EU law.

Earlier in the week, Ansip wrote an editorial in Le Monde in a bid to reassure the public measures in the US would have no impact on Europe.

In the article, he highlighted the economic zone’s Open Internet regulation – passed in November 2015 and enforced in April 2016 – would “continue to protect all internet users” across member states.

The EU is set to review the regulation by April 2019 with the EC set to conduct an initial assessment on the impact of the rules in 2018.

EC representative Nathalie Vandystadt told Mobile World Live: “Net neutrality is a very important issue for protecting the right of every European to access internet content, without discrimination.”

“These rules are enshrined in a regulation and directly applicable in all member states. They give end-users the right to access and distribute the information, content, applications and services of their choice and ban blocking, throttling and discrimination between content, applications and services, or categories thereof.”

Author

Chris Donkin

